Suspended Katni CSP Case -- Sit Adds Prevention Of Corruption Act Section | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The special investigation team (SIT) probing the case involving suspended CSP Neha Pachisia has added a section of the Prevention of Corruption Act to the FIR for alleged misuse of her official position, officials said.

On August 21, acting on the instructions of Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav, the state government suspended the Katni CSP in connection with an alleged land-grab case.

A day earlier, Katni police had registered a case against the officer. SIT in-charge Anjana Tiwari said the CSP allegedly misused her position to grab the land.

The land allegedly belonged to a murder accused who is in jail. It was allegedly forced to be sold at a throwaway price in return for providing relief in the murder case. The SIT has now sought details related to the officer's properties and bank accounts from banks and the land registration office.

The SIT has also recorded the statement of the accused lodged in jail. Police are now preparing to open the suspended officer's sealed office in the presence of independent witnesses. During the investigation, it was also found that Hanafi, in whose name the land was purchased, allegedly did not have sufficient funds in his bank account to make the purchase.