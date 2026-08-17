Surrendered Naxalites Hold Tricolour For First Time On Independence Day In MP’s Balaghat | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Naxalites who surrendered after a long period of armed insurgency became the part of the Independence Day celebrations in Balaghat on Saturday. For the first time, they held the Tricolour with respect and honour.

On the occasion, more than 20 surrendered Naxalites in the state hold the national flag in their hands.

The Naxalites who surrendered in MP last year are currently residing in Balaghat under police protection as part of the rehabilitation policy. They too participated in the Independence Day festivities for the first time.

Currently, these Naxalites are staying in a camp in Balaghat. Most of them are natives of Chhattisgarh. A special event was organised at this camp on Independence Day, attended by police officials.

13 Naxalites carrying rewardssurrendered in final phase

On November 1, 2025, Sunita, a female Naxalite with a reward of Rs 14 lakh on her head, surrendered.

Subsequently, on Dec 07, 2025, Kabir alias Surendra Soma, Rakesh Odi alias Manish, and eight other Naxalites - including four women - laid down their arms. All of them were members of the Bhoramdev Area Committee.

13 Naxalites housed in camp

The ADG KP Venketshwar Rao said that the all 13 Naxalites were housed in the camp. They held the Tricolour for the first time and also sang the national anthem. This was the first time they celebrated Independence Day after their surrender.

Tricolour hoisted after a long gap

A new scene was witnessed this Independence Day in the hilly and remote villages of Mandla, Balaghat and Dindori districts. This was the first occasion since Madhya Pradesh became Naxal-free.

The villagers of 644 villages sing the national anthem while holding the Tricolour, without any fear. Before achieving Naxal-free status in December 2025, the Balaghat and Mandla districts of MP - bordering Chhattisgarh - were considered safe havens for Naxals.

During that period, the Naxals had entrenched themselves so deeply that, out of fear, local residents neither celebrated national festivals nor hoisted the Tricolour. There were 35 villages across these two districts where Republic Day and Independence Day were not celebrated for nearly 35 years.

First FIR

The first FIR against Naxals in the region was registered at the Sitapala police station in Balaghat in 1990.

At that time, Naxals had set a bus on fire, injuring several people. Later, Naxal activities spread to the Mandla, Umaria, and Dindori districts. Madhya Pradesh declared itself Naxal-free in December 2025.