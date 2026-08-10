Supreme Court Summons Original Records Of MP’s 10-Member Committee In Bhopal Commercial Case | Reprsentative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court has summoned the original records and reports related to the 10-member committee constituted by the Madhya Pradesh government and warned that its observation should serve as a deterrent against “any further/similar attempt to interfere with the directions issued by this Court.”

The Committee was formed to halt the Bhopal Municipal Corporation's (BMC) sealing drive against illegal commercial establishments operating from residential areas across the city.

The bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R. Mahadevan directed that the state government’s August 2 administrative order constituting the committee be kept in abeyance with immediate effect, observing that it was “prima facie contemptuous” and appeared intended to interfere with the administration of justice.

The hearing was held on August 5, while the written order was uploaded on Monday.

SC seeks complete file on committee formation

The court directed the Madhya Pradesh government to place before it the original file and all records leading to the constitution of the committee at the next hearing. It also indicated that a formal contempt notice could follow.

The state had argued that the committee was only intended to provide a policy and procedural framework for implementing the Supreme Court’s directions concerning the use of residential properties for commercial purposes.

The court, however, rejected the explanation at this stage. The Supreme Court has listed the matter for further hearing on September 15 at 2 pm.

1,000 BMC notices, seals on 100 premises under scrutiny

The proceedings also put the Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s enforcement drive under renewed judicial scrutiny.

The court was informed that following a survey, the BMC had issued nearly 1,000 notices against properties allegedly being used for commercial purposes in violation of applicable norms.

The bench particularly took note of the fact that around 100 premises that had initially been sealed subsequently had their seals removed, seeking an explanation from the authorities over the action.

Jabalpur HC contempt matter also scheduled

The Supreme Court also took note of interim relief granted by the Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur in matters concerning the BMC action and asked High Court to decide such cases within six weeks.

Petitioner Purnendu Shukla said that a contempt matter concerning the issue was scheduled to be heard before the Jabalpur High Court this week.