Supreme Court Road Safety Panel Pushes ‘4 Es’, Community Participation To Prevent Fatal Crashes In MP | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety chairman Justice (retired) Abhay Manohar has expressed the need for community participation through formation of local-level committees to prevent accidents and fatalities caused by animals on roads. He suggested that the committees be provided with incentive payments.

A meeting was held here on Monday in which chief secretary Ashok Barnwal, director general of police, Kailash Makwana and other senior officials were also present.

At the meeting, Justice Sapre also called for formation of short-term and long-term plans to prevent road accidents involving animals and insisted on time-bound implementation.

A consensus was reached during the meeting to launch Zero Fatality District programme in Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain. Currently, this programme is being implemented in Dhar, Satna, Rewa, Sagar, Jabalpur, Khargone and Ujjain.

Instructions were issued to reduce the number of road accidents and associated fatalities.

He emphasised the need to focus specifically on 4 Es - engineering, emergency care, enforcement and education - to bring down the number of road accidents.

At the meeting, discussions were held on No Insurance and Fuel. He asked to run the scheme in one of the districts as a pilot project.

He said education department should be enlisted to prevent road accidents and public awareness regarding road accidents through educational institutions and other agencies.

Pass certificate on failed report

The president paid a surprise visit to Bhopal Automatic Fitness Centre and found that a vehicle was given a pass certificate, but when he checked the report, it contained questions on headlights and horn and it was a failed report. He asked to check the report before issuing the certificate.