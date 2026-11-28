Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court (SC) has held that agricultural produce stored by farmers in a warehouse against payment of storage charges cannot be excluded from insurance coverage merely because the goods belong to third parties.

As per the SC order, the apex court set aside the final order dated Feb 24, 2020, passed by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission insofar as it rejected the insurance claim regarding damage to the stored agricultural produce and restored the order of the Madhya Pradesh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission dated July 22, 2011.

The state commission, Bhopal, had allowed the claim and awarded compensation of Rs 43.25 lakh with interest. However, the National Commission reversed that finding, holding that the damaged stock belonged to third parties and was not covered under the policy.

The SC found that the National Commission committed an error by treating third-party ownership of the agricultural produce as sufficient to conclude that the goods were held in trust .

The appellant is from Dabra, Gwalior. On Mar 13, 2007, Dabra and its adjoining areas experienced a severe hailstorm followed by heavy rainfall. Because of the hailstorm, the asbestos sheet roofing of the warehouse suffered extensive damage, resulting in rainwater seeping into the warehouse premises. The appellant also brought the matter to the notice of the local revenue authorities. The tehsildar assessed the loss caused to the agricultural produce at Rs 36.83 lakh and the damage to the warehouse building at Rs 6.5 lakh.

The appellant instituted a consumer complaint before the State Commission seeking total compensation of Rs 50.45 lakh with interest. The State Commission held that the appellant was entitled to compensation and awarded Rs 43.25 lakh with interest. The State Commission considered the claim in respect of the agricultural produce stored in the warehouse.