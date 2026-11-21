Supreme Court Refuses Urgent Hearing On Conflict Of Interest Plea In Election Commission Case, Judge's Son Named As EC Counsel | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday refused an urgent hearing on a plea seeking recall of an order referring challenges to the 2023 Election Commissioners' appointment law to a Constitution Bench.

The plea objects to Justice Satish Chandra Sharma's participation, alleging a conflict of interest because his son, advocate Siddharth Sharma, serves as standing counsel for the Election Commission (EC) in the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Justice Sharma belongs to Madhya Pradesh.

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan urged the bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, to list the matter before Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma before Justice Sharma's retirement on Nov 27.

The application seeks recall of the two-judge bench's decision to refer the issue concerning the appointment of Election Commissioners to a Constitution Bench.

On being contacted, Bhushan told Free Press that Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has stated that a five-judge Constitution Bench (CB) had already been constituted to hear challenges to the 2023 Election Commissioners' appointment law and that the pending recall application would be listed before the same bench.

High Court-designated senior advocate Rameshwar Sharma said, Advocate Varun Thakur, representing the OBC Advocates Welfare Association, had filed a petition seeking the recall of Advocate Sharma.

Today, Bhushan's application sought the recall of the order referring challenges to the 2023 Election Commissioners appointment law to a Constitution Bench, citing a potential conflict of interest involving Justice Sharma, who is due to retire on Nov 27.

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