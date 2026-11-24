Supreme Court Questions How Homes Turn Into Hotels And Malls, Slams Civic Bodies Over Illegal Constructions | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court on Monday raised serious concerns over the growing conversion of residential properties into commercial establishments, questioning how a house could turn into a hotel one day and a mall the next without corruption.

The court also restricted the scope of the nationwide proceedings, observing that individual property disputes and private interests could not be pursued indefinitely under a pan-India public interest litigation (PIL).

Hearing the Loganathan v. State of Tamil Nadu case, a bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva criticised municipal authorities for failing to enforce building regulations, describing inspections conducted after unauthorised constructions as a mere formality.

The court observed that illegal constructions often flourished with the connivance of civic officials, who appeared to expect that violations would eventually be regularised.

Justice Nagarathna questioned whether every violation of building regulations and land-use norms had a fixed price, warning that such practices were systematically damaging residential areas.

The court also observed that illegal construction damaged roads, drainage, traffic and urban infrastructure, stressing civic responsibilities under Article 51A and the 74th Constitutional Amendment.

The Supreme Court sought affidavits from all state governments on enforcement of building regulations, directing municipal commissioners and state officials to coordinate their submissions. The next hearing is scheduled for January 6, 2027. The detailed written order is awaited.

Applicants seeking individual relief have been given the liberty to approach municipal authorities, tribunals or the respective High Courts.

Amicus flags nine tragedies, nearly 100 deaths

During the hearing, Justice Nagarathna sought suggestions from amicus curiae AK Sinha, who highlighted unauthorised construction beyond sanctioned plans and the conversion of residential colonies into commercial zones.

Sinha informed the court that nine tragedies had occurred during the case, including one in Bhopal, claiming nearly 100 lives. He also cited inspections by a team, describing the findings as alarming.

Clarifying that the Supreme Court had not ordered demolitions, he urged that municipal authorities be allowed to continue statutory enforcement.

Bhopal's sealing drive under scrutiny

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) identified around 62,500 establishments operating in residential areas and issued notices to 8,084 during its 15-day drive.

Petitioner Vivek Tripathi questioned the corporation's action-taken report submitted to the Supreme Court, alleging selective enforcement, reopening of sealed properties and protection of influential violators.

Residents are considering approaching the MP High Court's Jabalpur Bench.

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