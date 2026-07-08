Supreme Court Order May Make FIR Mandatory For Every Missing Person Case In MP | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Every year, about 60,000 people including men, women and children go missing from their houses across the state.

At present, police register missing person complaints, not FIRs, in cases involving adults. FIRs are registered only in cases involving missing children.

Now, on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs based on a Supreme Court order, the Madhya Pradesh Police Headquarters (PHQ) is examining the directions.

PHQ officials claim that after implementation of the court's order, the number of registered crimes in the state could increase by about 28% over the present level.

The court has directed the MHA to establish an all-India grid connecting every police station in the country on one platform, with a dedicated portal for human trafficking, including missing children and women.

The court has also suggested that the portal would be more meaningful if linked with the Mission Vatsalya portal and the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS).

Accordingly, directions have been issued to develop a module integrating all three portals.

The orders

All police stations are directed to immediately register an FIR as soon as information is received regarding any missing person, without waiting for any preliminary inquiry or asking the guardians or family members to first search for the missing person.

Free hand for SP

If a missing person is reunited with the family within 24 hours, the head of the police force of the concerned district need not forward a copy of the FIR to the jurisdictional court, and the matter may be closed at that level.

Golden hour

The initial few hours after a person goes missing are the "golden hours", during which the chances of safe recovery are at their highest.

Human trafficking

If the investigating agency has sufficient reason to believe that the case relates to trafficking, it must transfer the matter to the specialised unit dealing with human trafficking, kidnapping, abduction and allied offences without waiting for the expiry of the four-month period, wherever such a unit exists.

Next hearing

Before the next hearing, an updated status report, along with details of action taken by the Union government, the states and the concerned departments, should be placed on record through an affidavit personally affirmed by the respective nodal officers. The hearing is listed for August 5 at 2 pm.