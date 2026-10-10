 Supreme Court Expresses Concern Over Child Deaths In MP's Balaghat, Issues Notices To Centre And Three States
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Supreme Court Expresses Concern Over Child Deaths In MP's Balaghat, Issues Notices To Centre And Three States

The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Centre and the governments of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra following a PIL raising concerns over child deaths linked to malnutrition and preventable diseases in tribal areas. The petitioner alleged administrative inaction despite advance warnings, prompting the court to seek government responses.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 09, 2026, 11:50 PM IST
Supreme Court Expresses Concern Over Child Deaths In MP's Balaghat, Issues Notices To Centre And Three States
Supreme Court Expresses Concern Over Child Deaths In MP's Balaghat, Issues Notices To Centre And Three States | Representative image

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Chief Justice, Justice Surya Kant, Justice Jaymalya Bagchi, and Justice V. Mohana, has issued notices to the government of India and three states over the deaths of children from malnutrition.

The bench issued the notices on Friday on the basis of a public interest litigation. In the notice, the court expressed concern over the deaths of children from preventable diseases. The bench voiced concern over the spread of the diseases.

The states which received notices included MP, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra.

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After hearing the petition, the bench said the deaths of children due to a lack of official intervention and malnutrition were a serious issue.

Varun Thakur, who represented the petitioner in the court, prayed before the bench that deaths from malnutrition in the tribal villages occurred daily.

The lawyer said the administration failed to act, although it received information about the spread of the disease in advance.

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