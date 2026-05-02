Supreme Court Clears Way For Yasin Machhali’s Release, Grants Bail In Final Case | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court (SC) has granted bail to Yasin Ahmed Machhali in a case involving a forged State Assembly entry pass, clearing the final legal hurdle for his release from jail.

While Machhali had already secured conditional bail in a 2025 narcotics case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, this latest ruling ensures his release as bail has now been granted in all pending criminal matters.

Machhali was named in nine criminal cases in 2025. These include cases under the NDPS Act and Arms Act filed by the crime branch and Koh-e-Fiza police station. Other charges include rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by the Mahila Thana, cheating and impersonation at the Arera Hills police station, criminal intimidation at the Nishatpura police station, and cheating and forgery at the Arera Hills police station.

SC advocate Kunal Raikwar argued that the allegations involve the use of a fake vehicle pass to gain access to the State Assembly. He noted that the offences are triable by a court of magistrate and the prosecution has not alleged that any unlawful activity was carried out by Machhali within the precincts of the State Assembly. It was also submitted that the appellant has been in custody since July 21, 2025.

Gopesh Sikkewal, representing Machhali in the Bhopal court, said that once the SC order is furnished in the Bhopal court, the release process will be finalised. He confirmed that the High Court had earlier granted bail in the NDPS matter. Jagdish Gupta, another representative, added Yasin Machhali will come out from jail after SC has granted bail. It has nothing to do with previous criminal cases. After furnishing bail in Bhopal court, he will be released.