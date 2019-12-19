Supplementary budget discussion: Speaker to warns MLAs of strict action

BHOPAL: The noisy situation between Congress and BJP MLAs in the Assembly during the supplementary budget discussion forced the Speaker to warn the MLAs that he would take strict action against them.

The supplementary budget was tabled in the house on Wednesday and the Speaker decided that a discussion on it would be done on Thursday.

After the finance minister presented the budget a discussion on the same commenced. MLA Narottam Mishra was the first to speak on it. He questioned the provisions of the budget with deputy speaker Hina Kanwre on chair. Mishra was frequently interrupted by Congress MLAs and ministers. Mishra also provoked Congress with his statements and comments.

Later Speaker NP Prajapati came to chair. He asked Mishra to finish his statement and asked Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary to deliver his statement.

Leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava asked Speaker to give more time to BJP MLAs to discuss. Speaker stated that he had allotted time between Congress and BJP members and Mishra had already taken a lot of time.

As soon as Choudhary started his statement, BJP MLAs started raising questions on statement. Speaker asked them to maintain peace in the house, but MLAs kept on speaking. On this, the Congress MLAs also joined the debate and the Hubbub situation prevailed for a few minutes.

Speaker then asked the BJP members to observe silence, but they did not pay heed to any of his appeals.

On this Speaker warned that he would take strict action against the erring members of the house. LoP’s attempts to control to the situation also failed and the Speaker adjourned the house for five minutes. He asked the LoP and parliamentary affair minister Dr Govind Singh to meet him in the room. But Bhargava did not go to meet Speaker and only Dr Singh met him.

When the house resumed again ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that he had never ever witnessed such a day in the Assembly.

LoP who was seemingly hurt with the situation, kept sitting quietly at his seat. Parliamentary affair minister Dr Govind expresses his regret that such a situation occurred.

Bhargava stated that he is pure politician and he is in the assembly for last 38 years to raise the voice of the oppressed, “I have never taken any licence, any mine or a contract. But today I felt sad on what has happened.”