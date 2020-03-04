Suffering from cold don’t send your kid to school: MP School Edu Dept issues Corona preventive guidelines

Bhopal: School education department (SED) has asked the teachers to identify students with symptoms of cough, cold and fever and urge them to stay at home.

SED issued preventive guidelines against Corona virus for students and teachers on Wednesday.

The advisory states that teachers should inform the parents of the students suffering from cold and fever and ask them to keep their children at home.

If any student suffering from these symptoms has to appear in local exam, his/her exam should be conducted separately, later, said the instructions.

Students with these symptoms appearing in board exams have been asked to wear a mask and then come to school.

SED has advised to prepare a separate room to write exams if their numbers are more. Teachers also have been advised to do the same and use hand sanitiser frequently if they suffer from cold and fever.

The advisory says that hostel warden will be held responsible if any laxity is found in dealing with the students suffering from cold.

Teachers, students and staff members have been advised to follow the protocol mentioned by medical experts.

Precautions suggested by medical experts

* Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

* Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

* Stay home when you are sick.

* Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

* Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

* Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

* If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.