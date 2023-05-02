Sudden showers trigger traffic chaos on Bhopal roads

A long traffic jam at Polytechnic Square on Tuesday evening. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Sudden downpour and water-logging caused chaos on the city roads on Tuesday evening. Water-logging in certain places brought traffic to a standstill leaving commuters stranded amid showers.

The motorists in the old city, where the roads have turned into the rivulet following the heavy spell, had a tough time negotiating roads that were under knee-deep water.

As the heavy shower ceased, the two-wheeler riders and other commuters who had taken shelter under trees and roadside shops suddenly hit the road within minutes causing long traffic jams in various localities of the city.

At Polytechnic Square, commuters remained stuck in traffic congestion. It took more than half-an-hour for traffic cops to clear the jam. The traffic situation was no different at Jyoti Talkies square where the vehicles literally crawled behind each other.

Rain water that flooded the low-lying areas gushed inside the houses damaging the household goods.