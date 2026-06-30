Sudama Nagar Double Murder Remains Unsolved After Four Days | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four days after the double murder of retired railway employee Hemant Barik, alias Hemant Philemone, and his wife, Shakuntala, in Sudama Nagar, police are yet to identify the killers or establish a clear motive.

According to police, more than 30 people had been questioned till Tuesday evening. Investigators also examined call detail records and reviewed footage from nearly 100 CCTV cameras, but no significant lead has emerged.

Tenants living in the couple's house have also been questioned continuously. Background verification confirmed that they are university students with no criminal records.

Police have also scrutinised property documents and used electronic surveillance, but the investigation has so far yielded no concrete evidence.

Officials believe the assailants deliberately struck on a rainy night to facilitate their escape. However, police are continuing to probe all possible angles, including property disputes, personal rivalry and other motives.

After the elderly couple were found shot dead inside their home on Friday night, the assailants fled with the victims' mobile phones, which investigators believe could contain crucial evidence.

Additional DCP Rashmi Agrawal Dubey told media persons that the manner in which the crime was carried out had led investigators to suspect the involvement of professional shooters.

Dubey added that forensic experts were still examining material collected from the crime scene as the investigation continued.