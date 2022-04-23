Sub Junior Women Academy National Championship; HAR registers 22-0 victory, MP gets default win

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): HAR Hockey Academy and Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy registered thumping wins over their respective rivals on the second day of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy National Championship on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy was handed over a default victory as their contender Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy did not report for the match.

Apart from Bhai Bhelo Academy, three other teams too forfeited their games, handing over default victories to their opposing teams.

In the first match of the day, HAR Hockey Academy registered a massive 22-0 win over Ghumanhera Riser's Academy in their Pool A contest.

Manjinder and Priyanka scored five goals each in 12th, 17th, 42nd, 50th and 60th minutes and 19th, 31st, 37th, 46th, 48th minutes respectively while Ravina (8', 10', 59') and Ritika (25', 35', 54') each registered hat-tricks for their team.

Captain Ritika Mann (4', 56') and Khushi (6', 49') netted twice, while Jyoti (9') and Ekta (13') contributed a goal each for the winning team.

In Pool C, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy beat Anantapur Sports Academy 16-0.

Rakesh Rani (15', 17', 26', 32', 53') scored five goals, while Namneet Kaur (3', 55'), Sanna (4', 6') and Captain Anmolpreet Kaur (28', 49') scored a brace each for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy.

Rajdeep Kaur scored a goal in 8th minute, Saina Samal in 19th minute, Manpreet Kaur in 20th, Naina in 30th and Prabhjot Kaur in 45th minute scored a goal each for the winning team.

Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta forfeited their Pool B match against Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy in Pool B, Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy forfeited their match against Jai Bharat Hockey Academy in Pool D, Malwa Hockey Academy Hanumangarh forfeited their Group C game against Smart Hockey Academy and SGPC Hockey Academy forfeited their tie against Salute Hockey Academy in Pool D handing a default 5-0 victory to their contenders.

