Study pressures: Class 9 girl jumps off 7th floor, dies

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A class 9 student jumped off from the seventh floor of a residential complex building in Awadhpuri, after her parents advised her to go to coaching regularly and focus on studies, the Awadhpuri police said on Friday.

Awadhpuri police station house officer (SHO), Shivraj Chouhan said that the girl who took the extreme step has been identified as Riya Pandey (14), a student of Class 9. She had left home for coaching on Thursday evening, but did not return till 8 pm.

When her brother went to the coaching institute, he learned that Riya had not come to coaching that day. Her brother narrated this to his parents, who confronted Riya when she returned home. They advised her to go to coaching regularly and focus on studies. Vexed, Riya went to the terrace of the building and jumped off from there. Residents of the colony rushed her to hospital, where she died during treatment on Friday morning. The police have referred her body for post-mortem and are probing the case.

MSc student kills self

A 23-year-old MSc student, hanged herself at her house in TT Nagar on Wednesday, the TT Nagar police said. She was referred to Hamidia Hospital for treatment, where she died after two days, the police added. The police have also recovered a suicide note from the spot. Investigating officer (IO) Chandrabhaan said that the woman identified as Shalini Negi (23) was an MSc student, who held herself responsible in the note. Her father told police that she was mentally disturbed and had developed suicidal tendencies long ago.

Suicide help line |