Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): NSUI protested the paper leak issue by raising a stall ‘Take Money and Give Paper’ here at PCC office area on Friday.

Recently, MP board papers of both class 10 and 12 got leaked via social media. The NSUI leaders led by state media president Vivek Tripathi staged a demonstration at the PCC office on a handcart with the banner ‘Paise Le Lo, Paper De Do’.

They also raised slogans against the government for failing to control paper leak cases in the state.