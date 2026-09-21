Students Take Pledge To Build Drug-Free Society In MP’s Narmadapuram | FP photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Drug-Free Youth Pledge Campaign for a Developed India was launched at Government Home Science Lead Postgraduate College, Narmadapuram, under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Regional Directorate of National Service Scheme (NSS).

The programme was held under the guidance of College Principal Dr Sangeeta Ahirwar and NSS District Coordinator Dr Harsha Chachane, with NSS Programme Officers Kajal Bathre and Pooja Goswami.

MLA representative Naina Soni, Child Protection Officer Ashu Patel, cancer specialists Dr Diwakar Mishra and Dr Neelima Mishra and representatives of Akhil Vishwa Gayatri Pariwar attended the programme.

Dr Ahirwar urged students to remain alert to factors such as peer pressure, family problems, social media influence and unemployment that can contribute to substance abuse.

Naina Soni said, A healthy society resides only in a healthy body, and encouraged students to follow a disciplined lifestyle.

Ashu Patel explained different forms of substance abuse, the process of addiction and preventive measures.

Dr Diwakar Mishra highlighted the health risks associated with tobacco and alcohol, particularly their link with cancer.

An interactive session was also held with female students on the causes and consequences of substance abuse.

At the end of the programme, Naina Soni administered a drug-free pledge to students, faculty members and guests. Participants subsequently took part in a signature campaign and pledged to contribute towards building a drug-free society.