Students Allege Affair Between Two Teachers At Government School In Bhopal | Caricature

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A viral video of girl students from a government school in Bicchbehri village of Chhindwara s Junnardeo block has sparked controversy, with the students alleging that two teachers at the school are involved in an affair and allegedly meet privately inside the school premises after sending students home early.

According to the students, the school is supposed to remain open until around 4 pm, but they are sent home at about 3 pm.

The students claimed that the school in-charge teacher and a guest female teacher do not focus on teaching and instead remain busy on their mobile phones.

The students further alleged that after the children are sent home, the two teachers lock themselves inside the bathroom and spend time together. The allegations were recorded in a video on Tuesday which was now going viral on social media.

Parents demanded that both teachers be removed, alleging that their conduct could negatively affect the young students and disrupt their education.

The teachers, however, denied the allegations, claiming that they were being deliberately defamed.

They alleged that the students were being influenced by another person who had applied for the guest teacher position and was on the waiting list.

FIR ordered, teachers removed

The matter was first raised in the 'gram sabha' and later reached the collector s public grievance hearing. Tribal Development Department assistant commissioner Satyendra Singh Markam said both teachers had been removed from the school and directions had been issued to register an FIR.