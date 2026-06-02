Student Welfare: State Plans Framework For Mushrooming Coaching Classes Across MP | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Higher Education Department is set to bring an Act to regulate private coaching institutes across Madhya Pradesh, with the draft legislation in its final stage and likely to be tabled during the upcoming monsoon session of the Assembly.

This is the first time the state government is working on a legal framework to regulate private coaching institutes.

Sources in the Higher Education Department said the proposed Act envisages mandatory registration of private coaching institutes at the district level and empowers collectors to intervene in cases of violations.

The draft has been submitted to Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar for examination.

A senior department official said the proposed law will ensure that coaching institutes provide adequate ventilation, sufficient space for students and other basic facilities.

The proposed Act will also ensure that coaching institutes do not place undue academic pressure on students to secure top ranks or exploit them in any manner. Officials believe unrealistic expectations and intense competition can adversely affect students' mental health.

In Rajasthan, several incidents have been reported in which students, unable to cope with academic pressure and the stress of competitive examinations, have taken the extreme step.

The proposed Act provides for penalties and cancellation of registration of coaching institutes in cases of violations.

Several parameters will be prescribed for registration. Coaching institutes will be required to comply with fire safety norms and ensure adequate emergency exits.

Provision has also been made for the appointment of counsellors to provide guidance and support to students when required.

Private coaching institutes have mushroomed across major cities of the state. Many operate from congested lanes with inadequate parking facilities and poor ventilation, causing inconvenience to students.

The proposed legislation aims to protect students from exploitation and ensure minimum standards of safety and infrastructure.

Act being drafted in line with SC directive

Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department, Anupam Rajan, told Free Press that the proposed Act to regulate private coaching institutes is being prepared in light of a Supreme Court directive.

Key features

Collectors to get powers to act against violations

Penalty and cancellation of registration for non-compliance

Ventilation, classroom space and basic facilities to be assessed

Fire safety measures and emergency exits mandatory

Coaching centres barred from putting undue pressure on students

Provision for counsellors to support students