Strict Law To Curb Exam Paper Leak From Next Session: Min Rao Uday Pratap Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): School education minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh has said that a strict law will be implemented from the next session so that not a single paper will be out (leaked) in the upcoming examinations. A system has been developed to ensure that the paper does not leak, he added.

Singh was speaking to media persons after the live telecast of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Government Subhash Excellence Higher Secondary School in the city on Monday.

"We will bring a stringent law to ensure that no person, including the in charge of examination centres, involved in such malpractices, can escape…Such acts will come under the ambit of criminal (activity)." Singh told reporters. He further said if there is any leakage in our own system that too will come under the purview of the law. “We will follow strictly and run the system in a transparent manner. Wherever necessary, we will also get videography done. Besides, we are working to increase the strength of the monitoring system.” Singh added.

He said that the children should not in any way get involved in this type of practice on social media. “We are going to bring a new system, paper cannot leak in it. Laws are going to be made in the future related to paper leaks. We will bring a new law in the assembly in the coming time,” the minister said.