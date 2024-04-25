Stress Busters For MPBSE Class 12 Toppers: Chilling With Friends, Music & Dance |

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): Chilling with friends, singing and dancing served as stress busters for the toppers of MP Board class 12. Belonging to a humble background, the students aspire to serve the country as teacher and IAS officer. The parents of one of the toppers are hawkers who sell clothes on bikes. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared the results of the higher secondary examinations on Wednesday. The Free Press talked to some of the young achievers who shared their success mantra.

Excerpts :

Jayant Yadav, Kalapipal, Shajapur |

Want to be an IAS officer

I was expecting a place in the district-level merit list. I had never imagined that I would be the state topper. My father is a marginal farmer, owning 11 bighas and my mother is a homemaker. I used to study for 4-5 hours every day. As the exams drew closer, I extended the duration to around nine hours. As for social media, I am only on Instagram. Chilling with friends was my stress buster. I want to become an IAS officer

- Jayant Yadav, Kalapipal, Shajapur

Rank: State topper

Stream: Humanities

Marks: 487/500

School: Sahara Public HS School, Kalapeepal

Muskan Dangi, Sironj, Vidisha |

Don’t mug, understand things

My father is a farmer and my mother manages the household. During school days, I used to do self-study for around two hours. Since January, I have been devoting eight hours to studies. My success mantra is don’t mug, understand things. I want to become a teacher. I have an account only on Instagram. Dancing and singing were my stress busters

- Muskan Dangi, Sironj, Vidisha

Rank: State topper

Stream: Commerce

Marks: 487/500

School: Saraswati Shishu Mandir, Sironj

Anshika Mishra, Rewa

Discipline, concentration, revision

I was expecting to figure in the state merit, but never dreamt of being on the very top. I used to do self-study for 10 hours. I raised it to 16 hours as the exams approached. My father is a farmer and my mother a homemaker. My success mantra is discipline, concentration and revision. I used to sing and dance when I felt bored or stressed. I want to join the IAS. I am very impressed with the women who have cracked the Civil Services Examination.

Name - Anshika Mishra, Rewa

Rank - State topper

Stream: Science-Maths,

Marks: 493/500

School: Shiksha International Public School, Rewa

Want to be CA

I want to be a Chartered Accountant (CA). I used to study five hours daily and consult NCERT books and this is my success mantra. I am the third among seven brothers and sisters. My parents Jayesh and mother Lalita Bagri sell clothes on bikes. They managed our education and household expenses through the business. The business got affected during the Corona period and later after the marriage of the elder sister, the debt increased so the house had to be sold last year.

Name - Gautam Bagri

Rank - 5th

Stream – Commerce

Marks - 479/500

School - Subhash Excellence School, Bhopal