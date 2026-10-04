Stray Dog Attacks 5-Year-Old Boy, Bites Off Cheek; Surgery Planned At Hospital In MP's Gwalior |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A five-year-old boy was severely injured after a stray dog allegedly attacked him in Gwalior’s Awadpura area on Saturday evening, leaving him with a deep wound on his cheek. The child has been admitted to the Super Speciality Hospital, where doctors are planning surgery.

The injured child, identified as Ali, is the son of auto-rickshaw driver Shakeel Khan, a resident of Awadpura. According to the family, Ali had stepped out to buy some items from a nearby grocery shop when the dog attacked him.

Eyewitnesses said the dog targeted the child’s face, biting him severely on the cheek and causing significant bleeding. Hearing his screams, local residents rushed to his rescue and drove the dog away.

A woman from the neighbourhood reportedly rescued Ali and picked him up following the attack. His family subsequently rushed him to the hospital, where he was admitted to the pediatric ward.

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Dr Dilip Garg, a surgeon at the Super Speciality Hospital, said the child had sustained a deep facial wound and a significant portion of his cheek had been damaged. Doctors are preparing to perform surgery after assessing his condition.

Recalling the incident, Ali said he was walking towards the shop when the dog attacked him and knocked him down.

His father, Shakeel Khan, said the dog attacked Ali from behind before biting him on the face. He said it was difficult for the family to see the child suffering from such severe injuries.

Shakeel further claimed that a large number of stray dogs roam around the Islampura area and the locality behind RR Talkies. According to him, several children have previously suffered dog bites in the area.

The latest incident has again raised concerns among residents about dogs in residential localities and the risk they pose, particularly to young children.