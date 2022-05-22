Straight Drive: Outages haunt Mantri Ji

People had hardly forgotten the use of a power generator set during the energy minister ’s night stay in a village as there were frequent power outages, when he was spotted recently dozing off during a programme. It was enough for people particularly those on social media to pour out their feelings on power cuts and the minister. There were comments like ‘Since Mantri ji couldn’t sleep well during night due to power cuts his nap was justified’ and ‘Mantri ji is enjoying power supply in daytime as there is no power during night’ etc. Result: He was found all awake and sitting in a straight posture during the next programme.

ONCE BITTEN, TWICE SHY

A principal secretary in the government seems to be extra cautious not to give any opportunity to those at the helm of affairs lest axe should fall on him again. It was during the lockdown when he was found not having enough information on his department during an important meeting and he was immediately shown the door. Insiders in the department say ‘Saheb often has his lunch at 4 pm or later as he utilises the lunch hour, when nobody disturbs him, to clear files’.

TRANSFER TIME

Government officials and employees staying in any district for a long time apparently heaved a sigh of relief when the State Election Commission (SEC) had to announce the process for local bodies elections on Supreme Court's directive. As the model code of conduct for election is expected anytime and it coincides with the transfer period the government was supposed to stall the transfer. But thanks to the SEC’s correspondence with the government those staying in any district for more than 3 years would have to be shifted. As a large number of govt officers and employees are to be affected, the smile on many faces has evaporated.

SMILE AFTER LONG TIME

Whoever saw him in all these months the Mantri ji, hailing from Bundelkhand, always looked tense and not in his element after a certain episode when he knowingly or unknowingly defied his political boss. However, the OBC reservation issue in panchayat elections and, earlier, his birthday gave him opportunities to get closer to the boss. Now, a smile can be seen on his face after a long time as he appears to have scored brownie points in the eyes of his political boss with his role in the reservation process. He happens to be an OBC member too, which gives him advantage in the present situation.

‘YOU ARE THE HOST’

That COVID-19 continues to haunt a number of people making them not to throw caution to the wind particularly during gatherings in marriages and wedding receptions was soon realised by another Mantri ji from Bundelkhand region. As the expected number of invitees didn’t turn up by the evening at the venue of his son’s wedding reception he made a slew of phone calls to his friends and others telling them that they were ‘hosts’ of the party and reached the venue early. Phone calls did have its impact and soon there was a good crowd.

SON IS SUPREME

It all started with casual meetings of a principal secretary (PS)’s son with officials. Soon, he started liaison work for contractors associated with the department. As certain department officials complained to the seniors against the PS for his giving free hand to his son to get involved in department affairs, the PS was summoned to explain. He said he had no control over his son. As per department officials, the top brass has come to know about the complaint and the PS is likely to face music.

