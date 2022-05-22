Bhopal: CM monitoring COVID-19 cases, says Minister Sarang

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang said that 6,000 tests were conducted to detect coronavirus in the last 24 hours in the state in which 44 new cases were reported.

Talking to media persons here on Sunday on COVID-19, he said that chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was monitoring the situation closely. “Besides, the state health department is keeping a watch,” he added.

Responding to a question on decrease in fuel prices, Sarang said it was a big relief for people. “No Congress leader welcomed the decision on reduced fuel price. The Narendra Modi government gave free ration to the needy during the corona period,” Sarang remarked.

Taking a jibe at Congress leaders, he said when Kamal Nath was chief minister for 15 months, he did not reduce VAT while BJP-ruled states reduced it.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 10:48 PM IST