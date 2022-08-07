Straight Drive: All Is Well

Since the agriculture minister Kamal Patel was pulled up by his political bosses in the government and organisation over a viral video the minister doesn’t forget these days to mention in his speeches that all is well on the power supply front and farmers are getting 10 hours of uninterrupted power supply. The minister’s statements these days go in sharp contrast to his previous claim as seen in a video clip when he earnestly made an appeal to the energy minister to ensure power supply to agriculture fields ‘nahi to kisan hame nipta denge’.

LOOKING FOR ROUTE

Who of the IAS officers won’t like to become a chief secretary in the state or cabinet secretary at the Centre? Hence, nothing was unusual when a senior IAS officer made best of his efforts to get an invite to attend the RSS chief’s programme in Bhopal. He also reached the venue well before time. Earlier, he was hardly seen in such programmes. The coveted post of chief secretary is to be vacant in November this year when the incumbent chief secretary retires from service. Let’s see if his efforts yield results.

POLITICAL AGENT

The high court’s harsh comments that he worked as a political agent about a collector who allegedly showed undue haste in declaring a result in favour of a candidate during panchayat polls, has triggered a debate in the bureaucratic circles. An officer was heard saying the high court has only said what people knew for decades for certain bureaucrats. In another case during the polls a returning officer faced charges that during the lottery he wrote a single name on both the slips in the case of tie. There were reports of several such irregularities from other places too. Who will stop the rot is the question that remains unanswered.

UNDERTAKING ON HONESTY

Can a simple undertaking eradicate the menace of corruption? At least, the director general of special police establishment (SPE) of Lokayukta organisation thinks so. He has sent a letter to all his subordinates to take oath that they wouldn’t indulge in corruption. The letter is being hotly debated in the organisation and questions are being raised if this letter questions the honesty of the officers or expect of them to become honest. For some it’s nothing but a source of amusement.

SALE OR DISTRIBUTION?

The ruling party first said the National Flags were on sale at its office premises. When the Opposition attacked the ruling party leaders said the flags were not for sale but for distribution free of any charge. But what to say of social media the menace. A video clip was already made viral on social media in which the state BJP president was seen buying a national flag and paying Rs 500 for the same. BJP is yet to come with a further answer on the video.

MANTRI JI AT BABA’S FEET

Home minister Narottam Mishra’s sudden show of reverence for a controversial preacher has not gone unnoticed in top circles of his party. The minister is seen sitting on the ground and the preacher sitting in a commanding position on a chair before him as seen in a video. The preacher is the same one who talked of buying bulldozers recently. Earlier, the minister was in news when he had spoken to another preacher and apologised to him on behalf of the govt whereas the administration was right in its action in asking the preacher to cancel his Rudraksh distribution programme which had led to traffic jams for several kilometres in Sehore. As mantri ji's aspirations are an open secret, inferences are being drawn from his more than enough inclination towards Babas.

