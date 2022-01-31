STRAIGHT DRIVE......

BULL AFFLICTED MANTRIJI

Not any Opposition leader but it was a bull that proved a ëspoilsportí for the transport minister Govind Singh Rajput while he was delivering his speech after hoisting the national flag in Bhind on the Republic Day. Government employees had a tough time in shooing the bull away while it took several rounds of the ground drawing the attention of the officials and invitees on the occasion and causing discomfiture to the chief guest Mantriji. Of course, Mantri was hapless against the bull but he poured out his anger on a sub-divisional magistrate concerned. An employee later commented jokingly there should be an inquiry to see if itís the Oppositionís conspiracy.

ANNOYED BUT HAPLESS

A Mantriji from Bundelkhand is quite upset since the enforcement directorate has initiated an inquiry against a chit fund company with the accused including his son too. Itís an open secret how ambitious Mantriji is to get the top post for years. At the same time, he has been trying to launch his son in electoral politics for several years but the party leadership has hardly paid heed to his desire. And now comes this ED inquiry. His camp is nervous as given the inquiry he may not be able to push his sonís candidature in 2023 and 2024 and there is apprehension in the camp that the detractors may scuttle his chances, if any, too if the inquiry suggests something 'unwarranted'.

SHIFTED AFTER PROTEST

Completing three and a half years in any district as police head is considered a long period. Hence, Gaurav Tiwari was bound to be transferred sooner or later from Ratlam. But his sudden transfer surprised many. It came in the backdrop of a communal incident in the district and also a section of the ruling party workers reportedly telling the district in charge minister that they would work on the party's booth extension scheme only when the SP was removed. Anyway, Tiwari has got a good posting as an SP in the ATS. Tiwari who was posted in Maoist affected Balaghat too earned fame for pedalling a bicycle for 50 kilometres a day.

COVID THE VILLAIN

A couple of ministers are highly disappointed. They and their staff had made a lot of preparations for their flag hoisting programmes on the Republic Day. But the ministers were affected by Covid-19 days ahead of their proposed visit to the districts assigned. On such occasions, the rest of the job is of the followers who circulate the pictures of their leaders taking salute and inspecting the parade. These couple of ministers thought they would be able to recover by the day and take part in the programme. Thanks to the government officials, the government thought otherwise. They were asked to remain isolated and the National Flag was hoisted by officials instead.

THIS OR THAT ORDER

A principal secretary in the secretariat is extremely busy and quite alert too in issuing orders related to panchayats quite frequently. His department saw the government issuing an ordinance to nullify the then Congress governmentís exercise on delimitation and reservation process which was meant to set in motion panchayat polls. Then there was an exercise on panchayat polls the announcement on which was followed by a legal battle. In the wake of an SC order there was another exercise to withdraw the ordinance introduced to annul the Kamal Nath govtís ordinance. And now, another exercise on delimitation and reservation is to follow in the run-up to the Panchayat polls whenever the same is held. Can someone be more busy?

ON TRAIL OF WIFE

There was a sensation in the department and the police authorities were quite alarmed when the wife of a scientist was reported missing in the state capital. There were a slew of phone calls given the high-profile case and immense pressure on the police authorities, perhaps the first such case since the commissionerate of police system was introduced in Bhopal. There was a sense of relief among the officials when the ëmissing personí in the police file was traced at her parental home within 24 hours. Itís learnt she left for her native after a domestic feud. A police official commented Look, we have to channelise our energy in such cases too which are not crimes.

