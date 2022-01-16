STRAIGHT DRIVE......

BLOWING HOT AND COLD

It's during the West Bengal assembly elections when senior BJP leader Uma Bharti used to take a dig at West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee and predict BJPís thumping victory. There was nothing unusual in it. But a few days back the Sadhvi was full of praise for Mamta Banerjee over management during the Gangasagar fair which the Sadhvi attended. Praise for the leader like Mamta Banerjee who is seen as arch rival of the top BJP leadership was bound to set the alarm bell ringing in the saffron brigade. It remains to be seen how Mamta Banerjee responds to the compliments and causes further heartburns in the saffron brigade.

MANTRIJI'S GYAN

Forest minister Vijay Shah's knowledge on wildlife has triggered off interesting discussions in the bureaucratic circles as he said during a presser that a leopard attacked a man among several persons while they were all asleep, as the particular man was only one among them who was snoring. He didn't stop here. He went on to say the leopard hit the man on his nose only, the source of sound. A forest officer said, "We are trying to update our knowledge on leopards and their attacks. Maybe in near future some new chapters are added to the books on wildlife and Mantri ji is called to attend seminars to give lectures on the same."

IPS OFFICERS' GRIEVANCES

It's not IAS vs IPS officers due to the police commissionerate system introduced in Madhya Pradesh despite reservations of the IAS officers lobby. Itís not even conflict of any kind. Certain IPS officers in a department in Mantralaya find it difficult to adjust with the timing of the head of the department who happens to be a senior IAS officer. The latter reaches his office 10 in the morning and leaves office 10 at night day in and day out. He doesnít go home even for lunch. Hence, the subordinate officers hesitate to leave Mantralaya if there is no urgent work outside. Some officers are trying to convey their feelings to him.

WHATSAPP COMMUNICATION

A senior IAS officer faced a lot of embarrassment when he was told how to communicate with his seniors. When asked to send some information he shared the same on WhatsApp hoping that he had done his job in an excellent manner but he forgot to tell his senior about the same. When the latter checked his WhatsApp much later he found the information. He was annoyed that the information could have been given in person or if shared on WhatsApp he should have been told about the same over phone too. Itís expected that communication will improve in the coming days.

WHO IS NEXT DGP?

Though appointed during the Kamal Nath led Congress regime, the incumbent director general of police (DGP) Vivek Johri is expected to say goodbye to his long career in March. The police officer got an extension of 2 years in office with effect from March 5, 2020 while he was supposed to retire in the next six months. The next government i.e. the BJP government chose to have him in office. However, while hardly two months are left for his retirement and certain probable names are doing the rounds as the next DGP the state government is yet to send a panel of names to the UPSC for selection on the post leading to uncertainty in the power corridor. The next 2 years are crucial for the government given 2023 assembly elections.

TASK FOR UP ELECTIONS

Unlike 2017 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh when a number of leaders including ministers were sent from Madhya Pradesh over there to get involved in the party campaigns many party bigwigs are still waiting for calls from the party leadership to set off on Mission Election. With OBC politics at play during the election and much vociferous this time it remains to be seen would be permutations and combinations in the party. After All this is the time to score brownie points in the eyes of the party leadership.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 11:57 PM IST