Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Task Force (STF) has filed a chargesheet against 23 accused after completing its investigation into an illegal codeine-based cough syrup trafficking racket involving 74,104 bottles. Meanwhile, a special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court, presided over by judge Mukesh Malik, rejected the bail application of accused driver Nawab Khan, citing the commercial quantity of the seized contraband.

According to the prosecution, the STF raided a house in New Patel City, Gondarmau, under the Gandhi Nagar police station area, on May 28, 2026. Investigators recovered 49,920 bottles of Onrex cough syrup stored without a licence from the house and a loading vehicle, leading to the arrest of 10 accused.

Further investigation led to recoveries behind BKB Dhaba and from the house of accused Akil Khan, along with machines used for labelling bottles. The total seizure reached 74,104 bottles.

Investigators identified Rahul Kushwaha as the alleged kingpin. He reportedly used other people's documents to establish fake pharmaceutical firms and obtain licences. He allegedly operated the business through WhatsApp calls under the identity of 'Salman Babu Bhai'.

Chips packets used to conceal consignments

According to the investigation, drivers Nawab Khan and Sharif Khan transported syrup consignments from Bhopal to Satna and Rewa for higher payments. They allegedly concealed the bottles among packets of Kurkure and chips and transported them without bills.

At Nawab's instance, investigators also recovered 7,200 cough syrup bottles and 2.60 quintals of 'ganja' from a warehouse in Satna. The chargesheet names 23 accused, including the alleged kingpin and transporters.