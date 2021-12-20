Sterlisation death in JP Hospital: Family demands probe, body handed over without post-mortem

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The family of woman who died during sterilisation surgery has demanded investigation into her death. The body was handed over to the family without post-mortem. The family will apply for it, according to family members.

Two days back, Muskan, 27, wife of Pradeep Sharma, resident of Barkheda Pathani, had died in operation theatre during sterilisation surgery in JP Hospital. She was referred to Hamidia Hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Pradeep Sharma told Free Press that he will submit an application to DIG Irshad Wali to demand investigation as the body was handed over to the family without autopsy for final rites.

'An Asha worker advised us to go sterilisation after two kids. In a report by JP Hospital, Dr Shraddha Agrawal mentioned cardiac seizure as cause of death in OT. Family is in state of shock as no one expected that Muskan will die. Earlier, she was anemic but her hemoglobin level had improved later,' Sharma added.

Dr Shraddha Agrawal who performed sterilisation surgery had said, ìWe did not complete sterilisation as woman suffered cardiac arrest immediately after first incision. All the doctors including civil surgeon Dr Rakesh Shrivastava rushed to OT and revived her.

'I suspect that it may be effect of some drug, which was administered before sterilisation,' she added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 11:40 PM IST