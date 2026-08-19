 State’s BJP Stature Rises As 6 Ministers, 8 Leaders Find Place In Centre, National Team
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalState’s BJP Stature Rises As 6 Ministers, 8 Leaders Find Place In Centre, National Team

State’s BJP Stature Rises As 6 Ministers, 8 Leaders Find Place In Centre, National Team

Madhya Pradesh’s political influence in the BJP has increased with six Union ministers from the state and eight leaders finding a place in the party’s new national team. BJP leaders attribute the growing representation to the state’s strong organisational base. The party is yet to announce state in-charges and parliamentary board changes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 18, 2026, 10:43 PM IST
State’s BJP Stature Rises As 6 Ministers, 8 Leaders Find Place In Centre, National Team
State’s BJP Stature Rises As 6 Ministers, 8 Leaders Find Place In Centre, National Team | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has become more powerful in the central government and in the party organisation after the announcement of the BJP's national team.

Only three leaders from the state found a place in the team of the BJP's former president and present union minister JP Nadda.

None of them remained the national vice president or the general secretary in that team.

Now, Nitin Nabin's team has eight leaders from the state. Seven of them belong to the state, and in charge of the national party office, Tarun Chug, won the RS election from Madhya Pradesh.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led cabinet included six MPs from the state -- Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Veerendra Kumar, Savitri Thakur, DD Uike, and L Murugan.

The state getting so much importance in the government, as well as in the organisation, has enhanced its stature.

BJP leaders call MP their political laboratory. BJP's organisational setup remains stronger in MP than in other states.

The party has yet to announce the names of state in-charges and those of members of the parliament board.

Former central minister Satyanarayan Jatia from MP is still a member of the parliamentary board.

After the announcement of the new team, the parliamentary board may also see a change in the state's representations.

Read Also
Bhopal Shocker! 17-Year-Old Keychain Seller Lured With ₹100, Murdered & Dumped In Chhota Talab;...
Bhopal Shocker! 17-Year-Old Keychain Seller Lured With ₹100, Murdered & Dumped In Chhota Talab;...

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source