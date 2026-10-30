State Transport Authority Reconstituted, ACS Home Appointed Chairman In Madhya Pradesh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has reconstituted the State Transport Authority of Madhya Pradesh under the transport department here on Thursday.

The general administration department has issued orders that the additional chief secretary of the home department has been appointed as the chairman of the State Transport Authority.

In line with the recommendations of the Passenger Transport Vision Summit-2026, the 'Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva' (Chief Minister's Accessible Transport Service) has been launched in the state. Currently, 351 buses are operating across seven major cities in the state.

Digital technology is making the ticketing experience more convenient for bus passengers. Furthermore, the 'Chalo' mobile app is now available for online ticket booking on city buses in Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur.

Under the 'Vision 2030-31' of Madhya Pradesh Passenger Transport and Infrastructure Limited, a goal has been set to expand public bus transport across the state. It involves the operation of over 15,000 public buses and the development of more than 5,000 bus routes.

The vision aims to provide bus services to over 30 lakh passengers every day. Furthermore, more than 180 bus depots and terminals will be established across the state. In a phased approach, 75% of the state's 'Gram Panchayats' are being directly connected to the bus network.

This will provide residents of rural areas with improved transport facilities for accessing education, employment, healthcare, trade and other essential needs.