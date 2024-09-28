State Prepares ₹1,670 Crore Plan For 1,200 Hi-Tech Fast Response Vehicles, Awaits Cabinet Approval

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The officials of Dial-100 service department have prepared a detailed project report (DPR) of Rs 1,670 crore to launch 1200 Fast Response Vehicles (FRV) in the state in the next 5 years, said officials here on Friday. For sixth time, the DPR has been prepared and sent to state government for approval. The tender was issued for the fifth time in March 2023 in which three companies participated.

SP, Dial-100, BM Shakya told Free Press that a meeting of Project Screening Committee was held in August. At the meeting, DRP of Rs 1,670 crore was presented. The committee had raised several issues related to DPR, which were addressed, he said. The state cabinet will approve DPR shortly. After the approval, the tender document will be released.

40% FRVs broke down

The FRVs are breaking down because they have become old and dilapidated. About 40% of FRVs have reached company garage. The first phase of Dial-100 programme was launched in the state in November 2015 and the phase ended in March 2020. The motive of the programme was to respond to the cry calls of victims seeking police help. There are 1050 police stations in state. According to norm, every police station should have one FRV.

Hi-tech vehicles

FRVs will now be more hi-tech than before. Earlier two vehicles, Bolero for rural areas and Innova for urban areas, were as decided in place of Safari Storm. But now several car making companies had launched new models which are having hi-end technology. After the finalisation of DPR and tender the discussion will be done on the selection of the vehicles. In the first phase of tender, 1200 high tech vehicles of FRV will come.