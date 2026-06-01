State Moves To Implement UCC; No Separate Rules For Married Women, Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that at present, there is no need for separate traditions and rules for married women in different religions. Madhya Pradesh needs to move towards a Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The Chief Minister said the time had come to move towards a common civil framework and eliminate disparities in personal laws governing marriage, divorce, inheritance, and family matters across different communities.

Three states, including Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Assam, have implemented the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and the state government has also decided to implement it. The state government is moving ahead in a speedy manner to implement the UCC, said the chief minister.

He made the above observations in a message released to the media on Monday. He stated that the process has started to implement the UCC in Madhya Pradesh.

“We want the UCC to be implemented in the state at the earliest. The state has a conducive environment to implement the UCC. A website has been launched to seek suggestions from the people,” he said.

Intellectuals from different fields have been given a place in the committee, which will get suggestions from people of different religions in the districts.