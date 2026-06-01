RPF Cracks Down On Theft, Illegal Vending In Bhopal Rail Division | Representatie Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Division launched a special campaign against theft and vending at railway stations and on trains. 11 suspects were apprehended over the past 3 days.

Under the campaign, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Commercial Department worked together to take strict action against those accused of theft and vendors who violated the rules.

Sent to jail with fines imposed

During the campaign, conducted under the direction of Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Dr Abhishek and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Saurabh Kataria, in the past three days, 11 theft suspects were caught; two were booked, while nine were fined ₹2,500 and jailed for 30 days.

Case registered against two of these suspects at the GRP Police Station, Bhopal, while nine others were found guilty by the Railway Court and sentenced to a fine of ₹2,500 and 30 days' imprisonment.

Crackdown on illegal vendors

In order to provide safe and quality food to passengers, stalls and food units operating at railway stations were also inspected. During the inspection, action was taken against 23 vendors who violated rules.

According to railway officials, till May 2026, Bhopal Post alone has taken action against 591 vendors for violating various rules.

13 Trips Of Summer Special Express Train started

Keeping in mind the increasing travel requirements of passengers during the summer holidays, the Railway Administration is operating special summer trains between Sogaria and Dhanbad (in both directions) via the Bhopal Division.



Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Saurabh Kataria stated that Train No. 09821 (Sogaria–Dhanbad) will operate for 13 trips every Thursday from April 16 to July 9. Departing from Sogaria at 23:10 hrs, it will arrive at Guna at 02:20 hrs and Ashoknagar at 03:05 hrs, reaching Dhanbad Junction at 03:45 hrs on Saturday—the third day of its journey.