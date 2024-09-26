 State Government To Build Model Night Shelter Homes For Labourers In 16 Cities, Allocates ₹100 Crore
Bhopal

Along with labour department, other agencies have started process to construct night shelter homes.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 12:18 AM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To provide night shelter facilities to labourers arriving in big cities in search of job, model might shelter homes will come up in 16 municipal corporation areas in the state. With the average cost of Rs 6.10 crore for every night shelter home, state government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore to labour department.

Along with labour department, other agencies have started process to construct night shelter homes. This exercise has been started on the instance of chief minister Mohan Yadav. It was in last December that Yadav had met many people on footpath and also inspected the night shelter homes in Idgah Hills and Shahjehani Park area. He inquired about food served to people staying at night shelters.

Fertiliser Shortage In MP? Farmers Wait Overnight In Long Queues Outside Fertiliser Centre, Still...
At the same time, he also came to know that labourers coming to Bhopal, Indore face problem of shelters. At that time, he had instructed labour department to look into the issue. On CM’s directives, labour department prepared the proposal for Bhopal, Sagar, Jabalpur and Indore.

Model night shelter homes are to be constructed in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Dewas, Ratlam, Sagar, Rewa, Singrauli, Satna, Jabalpur, Morena and Gwalior. Each of them will have 100 beds. Efforts are being made to provide food free of cost or at reasonable rate through organisations like ISKCON. They will be run with help of municipal corporation and under guidance of committee headed by collector.

