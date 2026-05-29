State Government Gearing Up To Give Clean Chit To Samiksha Gupta In Corruption Case

Government Gearing Up To Give Clean Chit To Samiksha Gupta In Corruption Case | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP is planning to appoint Samiksha Gupta as a member of the Women's Commission, but her name got stuck in the police verification process.

The plan to appoint her a member of the Women's Commission was part of the political appointment.

When Gupta was the mayor of Gwalior, her name figured in a corruption case in regard to voluntary donation.

The Special Police Establishment (SPE) of Lokayukta sought permission from the administration for prosecution in this case.

To appoint her a member of the commission, the government is preparing to close the case.

The commissioner of Urban Administration and Development Department (UADD), Sanket Bhondve, has sent a proposal to the government to give a clean chit to Gupta.

The Urban Development Department has agreed with the proposal and is preparing to give a clean chit to Gupta.

Gupta was the mayor of Gwalior from 2010 to 2014 when the amount of voluntary donation was distributed by forming a committee without the permission of the Nagar Nigam Parishad. There were irregularities in the distribution of over Rs 46 lakh.

Lokayukta registered a case in 2017. The names of the then corporator Anjali Raizada and the then municipal commissioner Ved Prakash Sharma, NBS Rajput, and Vinod Sharma also figured in the case.

Lokayukta SPE sought permission for prosecuting three persons, but the government did not give it.

During the inquiry, the Lokayukta SPE came to know that according to the laws of Nagar Palika, the Nagar Nigam Parishad had the right to give grants and financial assistance.

The amount of voluntary donations was given by forming a committee consisting of the then mayor, leader of the opposition, and corporates.

To save those people, the commissioner of the UADD argued that the Nagar Palika Parishad had the right to form such a committee.

Moni Batti's appointment put on hold for police case

The government has held back the appointment of Monika Batti to the Bal Aayog because of a pending court case against her. The administration registered a case against her because she participated in a protest in support of an Adivasi woman after some people vandalised her shop in Amarwara. Monika said the protest turned violent and the police registered. Afterwards, the police registered a case against her. She further said since the position in the Bal Aayog is an administrative appointment, the government has put her appointment on hold for the time being.