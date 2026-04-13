Bhopal News: Only 13 Kidney Transplants In Five Years At Hamidia Hospital

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite heavy investment in the development of renal transplant units and a Cath lab at Hamidia Hospital, the state referral super-speciality hospital, output remains poor.

Only 13 kidney transplants have been performed in five years. Similarly, the hospital averages 50 angioplasty surgeries per month, while private hospitals in Bhopal perform over 400, according to doctors.

The Cath lab was developed at Hamidia Hospital in November 2025 with an investment of Rs 8 crore. It handles cases such as coronary angiography, angioplasty and other cardiovascular interventions.

Renal transplantation started at Gandhi Medical College (GMC) and Hamidia Hospital in September 2021, making it the first government medical college in MP to offer the service. The renal transplant unit was established with a capital investment of Rs 3.36 crore. It serves as a prem

The state of affairs at Hamidia Hospital is deplorable. Bhopal Group for Information and Action (BGIA) member Rachna Dhingra said, Gas tragedy survivors generally suffer from kidney and heart problems,

yet only 13 kidney transplants were performed in the last five years, averaging two to three per year. Similarly, even with hi-tech equipment in the Cath lab, there is no significant surge in angioplasty surgeries.

Nephrology department HoD at GMC, Himanshu Sharma said, The nephrology unit has been working since 2021 and 13 kidney transplants have been done so far. The government is now providing a dedicated kidney transplant unit in Hamidia Hospital with two dedicated floors. We have demanded Rs 3 crore for the development of this unit, which initially started with an investment of Rs 3.6 crore.

GMC cardiologist RK Singh said, The Cath lab started eight months ago. We have state-of-the-art equipment here. On an average, 40-50 angioplasty surgeries are performed monthly, whereas around 400 angioplasty surgeries are done in private hospitals across Bhopal.