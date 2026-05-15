State Government Amends District Mineral Foundation Rules |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Government has amended the District Mineral Foundation Rules, 2016, to mandate five-year perspective planning and yearly planning. This amendment ensures the development of affected people and areas in a systematic and time-bound manner through the long-term, proper utilisation of funds under the District Mineral Foundation (DMF).

The district will conduct a baseline survey through academic institutions, renowned organisations and agencies to build the perspective plan foundation. Gram Sabhas and local bodies may aid in the preparation of need assessment reports.

Based on the subjects identified through these surveys, the foundation will prepare a strategy for five years to be included in the perspective plan. Annual plans of the DMF will be based on this five-year perspective plan and the success achieved in fulfilling targets in earlier years.

A substituted sub-rule mandates that all payments by the foundation should be made only through electronic payment to the bank account of the recipient or through an account payee cheque.

Under the High Priority sector, at least 70% of the funds should be utilised for drinking water supply, environment preservation, pollution control measures, healthcare, education, welfare of women and children, housing and agriculture.

The remaining 30% of funds under other priority sectors are meant for physical infrastructure, irrigation, energy and watershed development. Additionally, a minimum of 70% of the annual accrual of the fund deposited with DMF will be spent only in directly affected areas