State Cancer Institute, Jabalpur, Demanded Physical Verification Needed For Medical Physicists For Radiation Control In Radiotherapy In The State | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Cancer Institute, Jabalpur, has demanded physical verification of medical physicists for radiation control in cancer treatment or radiotherapy in the state.

According to doctors, the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) mandates strict protocols for the appointment of medical physicists to ensure radiation control in cancer treatment. These protocols are governed by Atomic Energy (Radiation Protection) Rules and related AERB safety codes to ensure that qualified professionals manage radiation safety.

“It is a major problem in Madhya Pradesh. Hardly any hospital, particularly private hospitals, appoint physicists. Secondly, the health department does not conduct physical verification in hospitals.

Physicists control the radiation administered during cancer treatment. However, doctors and paramedical staff are managing the system in private hospitals,” Federation of All India Medical Association spokesman Dr Akash Soni said,

State Cancer Institute department head Dr Shyamji Rawat said, “Physical verification is needed from time to time regarding the appointment of physicists. As per protocol, they are mandatory for controlling radiation in cancer treatment.

In government medical colleges where radiation systems are operational, regular verification is conducted. However, in private hospitals, there must be physical verification to ensure proper functioning of the mechanism. There must also be a safety compliance tracking system to monitor radiation safety standards and ensure compliance with the Atomic Energy (Radiation Protection) Rules.”