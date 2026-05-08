State Becomes Safe Passage For Criminals, Ranks First In Custodial Escapes

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh ranks first nationwide in cases involving suspects escaping from police custody. Of the 691 cases of criminals evading police across the country, more than 10% were reported from the state.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report has raised serious questions over the functioning and vigilance of Madhya Pradesh police and exposed its weak grip on law and order. The report says that in 2024, 72 suspects escaped from police custody in the state, the highest for any state in the country. Bihar recorded 58 such cases while Rajasthan and Odisha shared the third spot with 57 cases each.

No investigation, no action

Perhaps the most astonishing revelation is the police department's internal functioning and its policy of shielding its own personnel. Despite such a large number of suspects escaping from police custody, NCRB records indicate that not a single case was registered against any police constable or officer over the negligence, nor was anyone held accountable.

This suggests that either the system has become negligent or internal collusion facilitating the escape of criminals is being deliberately overlooked.

Failure everywhere

An analysis of the report shows that criminals in the state escaped not only from general police custody but also from lock-ups, facilities typically considered secure.

In the state, six suspects escaped directly from lock-ups, while 83 escaped when held outside lock-up facilities. Of the 89 incidents involving the escape of suspects, 72 cases were officially reported. Police recaptured only 53, while 36 hardened criminals remain at large.