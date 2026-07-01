Stamp Duty: Penalty Imposed On Firm Linked To Sanjay Pathak's Family

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The court of the Collector of stamps, Katni, has imposed a penalty over alleged stamp duty and registration fee evasion and ordered the recovery of Rs 2.21 crore, including interest, from Yash Logistics Private Limited- the company is linked to MLA Sanjay Pathak's family.

The company purchased 1.26 hectares of land from five different sellers in 2018. The land is situated on National Highway-7, but according to the order, the four boundaries were incorrectly marked in the documents.

As the land is connected to the highway, its value is higher. A complaint alleging stamp duty evasion was filed by complainant Nazim Khan.

After multiple hearings, Pankaj Kori, collector of stamps, issued the order on June 29, 2026.

The order states that the land is situated on National Highway-7 and that the buyer misled the authorities while preparing the documents. The alleged manipulation resulted in a financial loss to the state exchequer.

The findings state that during the registration of four of the five land parcels, stamp duty amounting to Rs 71.66 lakh and registration fees of more than Rs 6 lakh were allegedly evaded.

The order states that from the date of registration until the amount is deposited, interest at 1% will be charged.

Interest increases liability threefold

The principal amount is around Rs 78 lakh, but the total amount payable by the company, including interest, is Rs 2.21 crore till July 20, 2026. If the amount is not paid, the liability will continue to increase.