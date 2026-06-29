PCC Mulls Complaint Against Digvijay Singh After He Counters Jitu Patwari’s Allegations In Bhopal-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) leadership may file a complaint with the All India Congress Committee (AICC) against former chief minister Digvijaya Singh after he countered the party's allegation that land worth Rs 500 crore was allotted to Veer Bharat Trust for Re 1 on Saturday.

Singh's statement blunted the Congress's attack on Chief Minister Mohan Yadav over media reports related to the trust's land allotment and ownership.

Party sources claimed that the former chief minister's remarks weakened the Congress's stand that the land had been allotted to the trust on an improper basis.

According to party sources, "If the former chief minister wanted to share information about the trust, he should have informed party leaders instead of making a statement that favoured the BJP or the chief minister."

Sources further claimed that the state in-charge and other senior party leaders were likely to raise the issue before the AICC shortly.

What is the matter?

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, during a press conference in Ujjain, said that state Congress president Jitu Patwari's allegations against Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav over a land allotment were incorrect.

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भोपाल



पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दिग्विजय सिंह ने उज्जैन में प्रेस वार्ता कर कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष जीतू पटवारी द्वारा मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव पर लगाए गए जमीन आवंटन के आरोपों को गलत बताया उन्होंने दस्तावेजों का हवाला देते हुए



कहा कि संबंधित वीर भारत न्यास एक शासकीय ट्रस्ट है जिसके… pic.twitter.com/SDCD1MBv0v — Prime News (@PrimeNewsInd) June 29, 2026

Referring to official documents, Digvijaya Singh said the concerned Veer Bharat Nyas is a government trust, with the Chief Minister serving as its chairman. He added that there was nothing wrong with allotting the Scindia royal family's building to the trust for a token amount of ₹1.