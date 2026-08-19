SSB Constable Dies By Suicide With Service Rifle While On Duty In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old SSB constable, Sandeep Kharamate, committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle while on duty at the CSD Camp Depot under Kamla Nagar police station limits on early Wednesday morning.

According to reports, Kharamate placed the rifle against the lower part of his jaw and pressed the trigger with his thumb at about 3.30 am. The bullet passed through his head and exited from the other side.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. An FSL team collected samples and empty cartridge from the spot.

According to his wife, she was informed by the department about her husband's death at 4 am on Wednesday. She said she had last spoken to Sandeep at 10 pm on Tuesday.

During the conversation, he told her that he was on duty. They did not speak again after that. Police recovered a suicide note written in Marathi from Sandeep.

Kamla Nagar police station in-charge Nirupa Pandey said that, based on the portions understood so far, Sandeep apologised to his wife and mentioned personal reasons for taking the extreme step.

Police said the exact reason behind the suicide would become clear after the complete translation of the note and recording of statements of family members.

The statements of his colleagues and departmental officials are also being taken. A case has been registered and further investigations were underway.