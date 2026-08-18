Bhopal Cop Collapses At Police Station, Colleagues Rush To Save Him With CPR | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A police sub-inspector suddenly fell unconscious while on duty at Talaiya police station in Bhopal during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

As his condition appeared serious, Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajkumar Sharma and constable Ankit immediately started giving him CPR. They also used a fan to provide air and tried to bring him back to consciousness.

CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced on social media, showing the two policemen rushing to help their colleague after he collapsed.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

After his condition became stable, the SI, identified as Radhelal, was taken to a nearby hospital.

Doctors started his treatment at the hospital. His condition was said to be improving after he received CPR on time and was taken to the hospital without delay.

The quick response, teamwork and presence of mind of the two police personnel helped save Sub-Inspector Radhelal’s life. Their prompt action has also been appreciated by the police department.

भोपाल के तलैया थाने में एक पुलिसकर्मी की अचानक तबीयत बिगड़ गई। उप निरीक्षक राधेलाल की हालत बिगड़ते ही थाने में मौजूद एएसआई राजकुमार शर्मा और आरक्षक अंकित ने तत्काल तत्परता दिखाई। दोनों पुलिसकर्मियों ने उन्हें सीपीआर (कार्डियोपल्मोनरी रिससिटेशन) दिया। समय पर मिली मदद से उनकी जान… pic.twitter.com/rC7BAzx8fs — IBC24 News (@IBC24News) August 18, 2026

The incident has also brought attention to the long and stressful working hours faced by police personnel. Long duties, law-and-order pressure, VIP movements and lack of proper rest can affect their health.

Regular health check-ups, enough rest and better stress management can help police personnel deal with such health risks.

Two Months Ago

About two months ago, a man suffered heart attack at commissioner's office, quick response and a timely CPR by two cops saved him at the Bhopal Police Commissioner’s Office on June 8.