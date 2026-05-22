Sps To Be Held Responsible If Seized Material Records Not Handed Over During Transfer | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police Headquarters (PHQ) has issued directives stating that whenever an investigating or inquiry official is transferred, complete details of seized material along with all related records should be handed over to the incoming official while relinquishing charge.

The PHQ stated that if this process is not followed, or if any deficiency or irregularity is found in the handing over of charge, the supervising Deputy Superintendent of Police and Superintendent of Police will be held accountable.

According to PHQ, negligence is often observed in the transfer of seized property and case diaries when inquiry officers posted at police stations are transferred or when cases are reassigned to other officers for administrative reasons. Due to the absence of detailed charge reports, the whereabouts of seized material often remain untraceable during court hearings or subsequent investigations.

Keeping this in view, the Special Director General of Police (CID) has instructed all Superintendents of Police, Deputy Commissioners of Police and unit heads in Indore and Bhopal to strictly comply with the order. A copy of the prepared charge list should also be mandatorily uploaded to the case diary.

Complete details of every seized item including the crime number, relevant legal sections, date of seizure, place of seizure and description of the item, should be properly recorded in the register.

SHO, unit incharge responsibilities

Whenever a new Station House Officer (SHO) or unit incharge assumes charge, they should conduct physical verification of all seized property and submit a written report to senior officials.

Annual inspections mandatory

In accordance with police regulations, Superintendent of Police, Additional Superintendent of Police, CSP or ACP are now required to inspect police stations under their jurisdiction at least once every year.

During these inspections, officers should physically verify police station records as well as items entered in malkhana registers. The Superintendent of Police and the unit head concerned will be held fully responsible for ensuring the proper transfer of seized property from the previous investigating officer to the successor officer.