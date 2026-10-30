SPs of Narmadapuram, Harda Removed For Farmers' Stir, Panna SP Goes For Ken-Betwa Agitation | AI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A series of transfers of officers for administrative and law and order problems remains underway in the state. The government transferred 12 IPS officers, including the superintendents of police of five districts, on Wednesday night.

It, however, stopped one of the transfers on Thursday. The government recently removed the collectors of Narmadapuram and Harda because of farmers' protest. Now, it removed the SPs of both districts.

After the Ken-Betwa agitation, the state removed collector of Panna. Now, its SP has gone. During the farmers' demonstration, as agitators entered Bhopal from Harda and Narmadapuram, the administration remained unhappy with the collector and superintendent of police of the district.

On the other hand, the government feels that the protest against rehabilitation of people after the acquisition of land for the project took place because of administrative lapses.

The SP of Narmadapuram Sai Krishna Thota was transferred as AIG of the police headquarters. Similarly, the government sent SP of Harda, Shashank, as AIG of PHQ and sent SP of Panna Nivedita Naidu as commandant to Special Armed Force (SAF), Sagar.

As the SP of Alirajpur, Raghuvansh Kumar Singh, got a promotion to the post of DIG, the government sent him to the police headquarters as DIG. On the other hand, the SP of Betul Virendra Jain has been posted as deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Bhopal.

Deepak Shukla, who worked as commandant of 32 battalion of SAF, Ujjain, went to Narmadapuram as SP. Ankit Jaiswal, SP (rail), Bhopal, went to Harda as SP. Amit Saxena, who worked as AIG, PHQ, was sent as SP of Betul. The government transferred SP of cyber (Indore) Savyasachi Saraf as SP of Panna.

Similarly, Samar Verma, SP of EOW, Ujjain, went to Alirajpur as its SP.

Shrutikirti Somwanshi, who worked as commandant of the 13th battalion, Gwalior, was transferred on the same post to the second battalion, Gwalior. In the same way, the government posted Abhishek Anand to the 15th battalion by giving additional charge of PTC (Indore).

Vahini Singh remains posted in PTC (Indore). So, Anand has been posted in the first battalion and given the additional charge of the 15th battalion of SAF and SP Narcotics, Mandsaur.