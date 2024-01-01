SPOTTED: 40 Species Of Birds At IGRMS Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 40 species of birds were spotted at a bird watching camp at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) on Sunday. They included Purple Sunbird, Rufous Treepie, Lesser Goldenback, Lesser White Throat, Chiffchaff, Green Biter, Gray Hornbill, Indian Robin, Golden Oriole, Coppersmith Barbet, Plum Headed Parakeet, Gray Francolin etc.

The camp was organised under the joint aegis of IGRMS and Bhopal Birds Conservation Society to identify bird species found on the museum premises. Museum director Amitabh Pandey informed the participants about the birds, biodiversity found on the museum premises.

“Along with trees and plants, the role of animals and birds is also important in keeping the environment balanced .But due to excessive human interference their numbers are decreasing. If we don’t pay heed, the situation can become dire.

While the number of birds is decreasing due to increasing use of pesticides, some species have reached on the verge of extinction,” Pandey added. Mohammed Khaliq and Sangeeta Rajgir from Bhopal Birds Conservation Society were present with bird lovers who were mostly college students.

Badhai Dance, Malwi Songs Presented At Tribal Museum |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Makhanlal Ahirwar and his troupe from Sagar presented Badhai dance, which enchanted the audience at MP Tribal Museum in the city on Sunday evening. Badhai is performed by women and men to thank Goddess Shitala for safeguarding people from natural calamities and ailments and to seek her blessings on weddings and childbirth.

Majority of the people in Bundelkhand worship Goddess Sheetala during calamities like floods, epidemic when people pray to the Goddess to seek immediate relief and recovery. When blessings are showered and wishes are fulfilled, women and men dance before Goddess Shitala to express gratitude.

The musical instruments including Dhapla, Timki, Lota, Rantula, Algoja are played during the dance. Malwi songs were presented by Leelabai Malviya and her troupe, Dewas. It was part of Sambhavana, a series of events on dance, singing and musical instruments, organised by the museum.