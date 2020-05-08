Spot fine in Bhopal: Milkman shells out Rs 2500 for spitting, made to clean it

In a first, a milkman ended up paying Rs 2500 penalty for spitting on road here at Jahangirabad, a COVID -19 containment zone on Thursday. The man was also made to clean the spit on the road. This is the first case of spot fine by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation for spitting on the road in the COVID-19 pandemic, in Bhopal. The incident occurred around 1 pm near the Church Road under zone 8 of the BMC.

The milkman Abdul Shafique, was returning after supplying milk in Jahangirabad area when he was spotted spitting on the road. BMC team led by local AHO Ajay Shravan intercepted Shafique who was on his bike. The milkman couldn’t understand why he was stopped until the BMC team pointed out his offence. Under the revised guidelines issued for lockdown to contain COVID-19, spitting in public has been made a punishable offence under the strict Disaster Management Act. The guidelines also make wearing of face masks in public places mandatory.

AHO said the milkman feigned ignorance as if he had not done anything wrong, however, the team went ahead with imposing fine on him. The man not only had to shell out Rs 2500, the BMC team also asked him to clean the spit on the road. He was then allowed to go with the promise that he would not repeat the offence.