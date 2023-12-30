Sports Year Ender: MP Emerges As A Sports Powerhouse |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh celebrated its most successful year in sports as it set new records and achieved unprecedented milestones. Have a look.

Khelo India Youth Games

The fifth edition of Khelo India Youth Games was inaugurated on January 30 in Bhopal in presence of the then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Singh Thakur. Held at 11 venues across eight cities, the event saw over 5,000 athletes from 36 states and Union Territories competing for glory. The intense competition culminated in winning 973 medals with Madhya Pradesh securing an impressive third position in the medal tally. The state’s contingent consisting of 474 athletes won 39 gold, 30 silver and 27 bronze medals.

Asian Games

Taking success beyond national borders, Madhya Pradesh’s athletes shone at Hangzhou Asian Games 2022, with 45 participants contributing to a historic performance. The state won 16 medals including 6 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze, a significant leap from 2018 Asian Games when Madhya Pradesh bagged 4 medals.

Asian Para Games

At Hangzhou Asian Para Games, state’s athletes won 2 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals. Notable achievements included Prachi Yadav’s 1 gold and 1 silver, Manish Kaurav’s 1 bronze and Rubina Francis’s 1 bronze medal. Gajendra’s success in para canoeing earned a bronze medal. In Blind Judo, Kapil Parmar won gold medal.

National Games

The state athletes left a lasting impression at National Games held in Goa. With 416 players competing in 37 games, the state achieved its best-ever medal haul in National Games, amassing a total of 112 medals.